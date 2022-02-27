Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Shares in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KC opened at $6.99 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $65.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

