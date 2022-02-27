Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in CACI International by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $266.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $215.18 and a twelve month high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CACI. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

