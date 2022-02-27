Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $264,000 in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 365,516 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $91.90 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.07.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

