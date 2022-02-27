Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,616 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of CalAmp worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 255.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CalAmp alerts:

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 24,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder bought 13,500 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMP opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $249.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAMP. lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CalAmp Company Profile (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.