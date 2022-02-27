Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 19,303 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 98.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

WYNN stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

