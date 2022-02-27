Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 27,091 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,091 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Cooper-Standard worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth $242,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 243.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $13.30 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $225.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.07.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 47.88% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

