Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Shares of FMX opened at $79.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.46.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile (Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

