Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. Tutor Perini also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.600 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE:TPC traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $10.37. 1,148,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $805,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,523 shares of company stock worth $7,813,166 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tutor Perini by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

