Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 35,600 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.77% of Cardiff Oncology worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 384.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $12.03.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

