Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.96 Million Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of RBA stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.