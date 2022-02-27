Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.84% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $12.98 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $585.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.02.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $33,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,761 in the last ninety days. 29.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

