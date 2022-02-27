Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of EPR Properties worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in EPR Properties by 27.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in EPR Properties by 24.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 181.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $50.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.03%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

