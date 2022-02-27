Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 328,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.84% of BeyondSpring at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYSI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 72.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. BeyondSpring had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 6,057.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYSI. HC Wainwright downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded BeyondSpring from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeyondSpring presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About BeyondSpring (Get Rating)

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.