UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.5% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.36% of Bank of America worth $1,253,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $368.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.