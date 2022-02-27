UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $583.54 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.57% of S&P Global worth $583,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $380.89 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.75.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

