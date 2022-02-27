UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of PayPal worth $1,893,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

PayPal stock opened at $110.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.91. The company has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.