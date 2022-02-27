UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 204,808 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,454,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,808 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of Exxon Mobil worth $909,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,346,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $77.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.