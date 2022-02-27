UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 31,100 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Amgen worth $739,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Amgen by 8.5% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.3% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $227.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

