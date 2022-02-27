UBS Group AG Sells 44,922 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Xcel Energy worth $27,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 124.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 649,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after acquiring an additional 360,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 137.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,188 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 301.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

