UBS Group Cuts Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Price Target to €44.00

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €44.50 ($50.57) to €44.00 ($50.00) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS SWDAF opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $50.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
