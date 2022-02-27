UBS Group Cuts Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Price Target to €44.00

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €44.50 ($50.57) to €44.00 ($50.00) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SWDAF opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $50.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

