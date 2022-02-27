UBS Group Reiterates €27.60 Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

UBS Group set a €27.60 ($31.36) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.05) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($36.59) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.67 ($34.85).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of CS opened at €24.77 ($28.15) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €27.18 and a 200-day moving average of €25.37. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a one year high of €27.69 ($31.47).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.