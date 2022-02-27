UBS Group Upgrades Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to Buy

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 83.00 to 86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.54. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

