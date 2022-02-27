UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives $115.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UCBJF. Cowen began coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get UCB alerts:

OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. UCB has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $120.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average is $110.05.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.