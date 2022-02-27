UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €18.60 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.60 ($21.14) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UCG. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($24.72) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.50 ($23.30) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.59 ($21.13).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

