Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) CFO Sells $125,600.37 in Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,600.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Unisys stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.
Unisys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.
