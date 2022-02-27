Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) CFO Sells $125,600.37 in Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,600.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Unisys stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Unisys by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 34,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,367,000 after acquiring an additional 274,450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Unisys by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Unisys by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

