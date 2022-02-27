United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 5,343 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in Bunge by 3.5% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Bunge by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,050 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,473. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Shares of BG stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 15.34%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

