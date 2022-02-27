United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,712,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 32,651 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 376,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $57.75.

