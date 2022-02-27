United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Enochian Biosciences worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,784 shares in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enochian Biosciences news, Director Carl Forest Sandler sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $61,331.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Enochian Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

