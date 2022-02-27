United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 58.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 190.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 59,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 10.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average is $114.01. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

