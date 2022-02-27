United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,744 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.2% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $23,883,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 86.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,835,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,357,000 after purchasing an additional 852,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 71,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,049. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

