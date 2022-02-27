United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $233.99 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.13 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.66.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.