United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “

Separately, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of United Internet stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67. United Internet has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

