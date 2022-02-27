United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after acquiring an additional 390,950 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,042,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

Shares of URI stock opened at $316.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.20 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

