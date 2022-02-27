Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $30.52 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 4890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

UNVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,825 shares of company stock worth $1,450,914. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,205,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,729,000 after purchasing an additional 276,037 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 509,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 215,849 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.