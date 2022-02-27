Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Oppenheimer

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $157.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.91. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $128.21 and a 1 year high of $246.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

