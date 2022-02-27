Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.90 to $12.90 EPS.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $8.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.82. 1,967,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,548. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.11. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $6,608,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

