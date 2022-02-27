Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.90 to $12.90 EPS.
Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $8.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.82. 1,967,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,548. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.11. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.83.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $6,608,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
