Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.90 to $12.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.424 billion to $13.694 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.87 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.900-$12.900 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on UHS. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.83.

NYSE:UHS traded up $8.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,548. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

