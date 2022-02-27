Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PG&E were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCG opened at $11.36 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

