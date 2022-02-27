Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PTC were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 12,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 182,818 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,850,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,579,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.44 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

