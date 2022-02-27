Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,300 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 349.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 364,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after acquiring an additional 283,320 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,433,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,614,000 after acquiring an additional 147,749 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $2,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

