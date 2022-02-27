Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,700 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lyft were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $225,118,000 after buying an additional 115,438 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,892,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $208,626,000 after buying an additional 113,691 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.4% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $196,472,000 after buying an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,185,000 after buying an additional 333,285 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYFT. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.53.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.68% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $399,096.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,409 shares of company stock worth $1,026,425. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

