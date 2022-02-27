VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Gap Up to $15.39

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.39, but opened at $16.58. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 619,049 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSX. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,594 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth $33,352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,040,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,739,000 after buying an additional 701,292 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth $18,950,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth $15,160,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

