Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,654 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $310,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

