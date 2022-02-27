Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 513,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

