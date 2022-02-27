Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Veeva Systems worth $33,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $225.95 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.41 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

