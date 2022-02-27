Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,017,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,309,000 after buying an additional 130,346 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $225.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.49. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.41 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

