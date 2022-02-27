Veil Price Tops $0.0118 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a market cap of $1.02 million and $65.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,435.63 or 0.99933314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00074236 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00240450 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00144220 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00291003 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003907 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00029190 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

