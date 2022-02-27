Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Venus Concept stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Venus Concept news, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Healthquest Partners Ii, L.P. bought 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,767,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,000. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 108.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

