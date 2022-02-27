VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $0.98. VEON shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 79,635 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on VEON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
