Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will report sales of $39.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.06 million. Vericel posted sales of $34.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $185.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $234.44 million, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $240.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 10.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Vericel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,922.00 and a beta of 1.97. Vericel has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

